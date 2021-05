Due to the world health crisis, the number of people facing acute hunger has more than doubled to 270 million and 10 million children could face famine by the close of 2021. That's why A Child's Hope Int'l and Chick-fil-A have teamed up. Their goal is to take care of children both locally and around the world, but they need weekly volunteers, as well as donations to support the purchase and distribution of their meal packets.

Find out more or help out at thechildrenarewaiting.org