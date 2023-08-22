Protection Against Cybercriminals Using VPN

It used to be that sunscreen was the only form of protection we needed to pack for summer vacation, but those days are long gone. In today’s digital world, anytime we email our dog sitters, post our travel pics on social media or stream our favorite shows while on the go, we become easy targets for hackers and scammers who never go on vacation!

So, whether you’re going on an epic cross-country trip or stamping your passport for an international adventure, a virtual private network (VPN) is a travel essential. How do they work and how can it save you money along the way? Jessica Naziri, founder of TechSesh.co and one of Inc.’s top women to watch in tech, has answers.

