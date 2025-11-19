Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Protecting your savings from surprise retirement taxes

Golden Reserve explains how retirees can reduce surprise taxes, protect their savings and take control with a proactive retirement plan. Learn how to claim a complimentary roadmap for retirement.
Surprise taxes are catching many retirees off guard. After decades of saving, unexpected tax bills and penalties can shrink a nest egg faster than anticipated. Golden Reserve partner Ed Wright explains why so many retirees face these challenges and why a proactive approach matters. A retirement roadmap brings all the key elements together. It includes an IRA tax plan, a fee analysis, a long-term care plan, a market report and an income forecast that shows where money should be 25 years from now. This helps retirees make informed decisions and feel confident spending what they’ve saved.

Call 513-912-4335 to schedule your complimentary Roadmap for Retirement or online at www.GetYourRoadmap.com

