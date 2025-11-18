Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Protecting your health: What adults 50+ should know about shingles

Doctors share what adults 50 and older should know about shingles risk, prevention, and how a pharmacy visit can support your health this holiday season
The holidays are a time for giving, and that includes giving yourself the gift of good health. Shingles affects about one million Americans every year, and the risk increases sharply starting at age 50 as the immune system weakens. Doctors from GSK and Kroger explain what adults should know about shingles, who is most at risk, and how a simple pharmacy visit can help you take proactive steps. While running holiday errands, take a moment to talk with your pharmacist about your health needs. Visit easyvax.com to find vaccine availability near you.

