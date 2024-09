Scammers are sneaky… don’t fall for their tricks! Wes Shirley from Spectrum joined Pete Scalia to share essential tips on how to stay one step ahead of scammers. From recognizing red flags like too-good-to-be-true deals to knowing which forms of payment are legitimate, Wes covers the top scams you need to know about right now.

