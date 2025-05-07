Protect Your Retirement from Hidden Fees

Are hidden fees eating away at your retirement savings? Ed Wright from Golden Reserve reveals how to uncover the real cost. Get your complimentary road map for retirement now. Call 513-912-4335 or visit GetYourRoadmap.com

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..