Protect Your Home from Costly Plumbing Surprises with Logan Services

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Your home’s plumbing system may seem fine, but hidden issues can go unnoticed - until it’s too late. Logan Services’ whole home plumbing inspection identifies potential problems early, saving you from unexpected repairs. Schedule your inspection with Logan Services now by calling 513-471-3200 or visit www.logan-inc.com

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..