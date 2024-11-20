Protect Your Family from Costly Retirement Tax Penalties

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

When you retire, Uncle Sam has a plan for your money - and it’s not in your family’s best interest. Ed Wright from Golden Reserve explains how you can avoid costly penalties and protect your legacy with a proactive tax plan. Want your own Roadmap for Retirement? Call 513-912-4335 or visit www.GetYourRoadmap.com

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..