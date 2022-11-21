During the month of November, we’re shining a light on the most common type of non-skin cancer in American men—prostate cancer. Approximately 1 in 6-8 men will develop cancer of the prostate, but eligible Veterans should know that there are preventative measures and treatments available through VA health care.

Staff Urologist at VA Medical Center, Dr. Natalie Singer, joined Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle to discuss Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Prostate cancer prevention starts during what is called a shared decision-making process between a Veteran and their physician. Throughout this shared decision-making process, Veterans, with the help and insight of their physicians, will decide the best way for them to prevent and/or treat prostate cancer. In terms of warning signs for prostate cancer, some men experience urinary problems, but some men don’t have any symptoms early on; therefore, it is recommended that men aged 50 and up who do not have a strong family history of prostate cancer be screened every 1 to 2 years. Because African American men see higher rates of prostate cancer, it is recommended that they start screening earlier than 50. Men can be screened for prostate cancer through blood work and/or a rectal examination.

Dr. Natalie Singer also shared the connection between prostate cancer and Agent Orange. Agent Orange exposure has been linked to higher rates, and more aggressive forms, of prostate cancer in Veterans. Because of this, Veterans who were, or think they were, exposed to Agent Orange should consider undergoing a free Agent Orange Registry health exam.

Veterans who are eligible for VA health care and want to be screened for prostate cancer should first contact their primary care physician to discuss any concerns.

Visit the Cincinnati VAMC at 3200 Vine Street Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the 1st floor auditorium to get your annual flu shot. For information about services at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center, visit cincinnati.va.gov or Call 513-861-3100 to schedule an appoint with primary care.

#WCPO9Sponsor