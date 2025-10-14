Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Propane solutions for modern homeowners

HGTV’s Matt Blashaw explains how propane can power your home reliably and efficiently while lowering bills and reducing your carbon footprint.
Propane solutions for modern homeowners
Posted
and last updated

As cooler weather arrives, homeowners are looking for ways to stay comfortable and keep energy bills down. HGTV’s Matt Blashaw joined Pete Scalia from a custom home in Virginia to explain why propane is a clean, reliable and efficient whole home energy solution. From heating, cooking and hot water to backup power, propane powers major appliances, lasts longer and runs more efficiently. With rising energy demands and an increase in power outages projected by the U.S. Department of Energy, now’s the time to consider making propane part of your home’s energy plan. Learn more at propane.com/For-My-Home/.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Watch Good Morning Tri-State, weekdays from 4:30-7AM!