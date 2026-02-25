Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Prodigy Home Pros aims to be a one-stop shop for homeowners

Roof Prodigy is now Prodigy Home Pros, expanding services across the Tri-State. Learn what is changing and how to set up a free, no obligation assessment.
Prodigy Home Pros aims to be a one-stop shop for homeowners
Posted

Roof Prodigy has rebranded as Prodigy Home Pros, a name the company says better fits its expanding services across the Tri-State. From roofing and gutters to siding, windows and doors, the team aims to make home projects smooth and stress-free. Call Prodigy Home Pros to schedule a free, no obligation assessment and look for them at booth #682 at the Cincinnati Home and Garden Show February 27-March 1.

Learn more about Prodigy Home Pros and schedule your next project by calling 513-285-8474

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

We want to know what's happening in your community! Let's talk, Sharonville. Wednesday | 4-6PM