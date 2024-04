Yakult is the world's leading probiotic beverage created in Japan in 1935. Yakult is sold in 40 countries and regions around the world, including the tri-state area! Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins introduce us to Yakult Light, a delicious probiotic drink with a refreshing citrus taste that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

Find Yakult and Yakult Light online or at your local grocery store. Visit YakultUSA.com for more information.

#WCPO9Sponsor