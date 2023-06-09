Watch Now
Probiotic Drink for Kids and Adults

Yakult is the Perfect Probiotic for Both Kids and Adults
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 12:18:06-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Yakult is the perfect probiotic for both kids and adults. There is nothing artificial and it has a delicious, citrus taste. It's convenience in a bottle that makes it easy to drink every day with breakfast, lunch or after a meal as a refreshment. Yakult can also be used in your smoothie, bubble tea or a favorite recipe, which you can find at www.yakultUSA.com/recipes for ideas.

Visit www.YakultUSA.com for more information.

