Proactively Protect Your Home from Water and Rain with Dry Effect

April showers may bring spring flowers, but rain and wet weather can also mean trouble if it gets into your home. That's why we wanted to talk to the experts at Dry Effect to learn more about steps we can take now to be proactive!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.