Prioritizing Mental Health in the New Year

Posted at 11:15 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 11:15:26-05

Now that we are a few weeks into the New Year, mental health takes the spotlight as a top resolution. In an era where well-being is paramount, the desire to start fresh in the coming year is not just about physical fitness but extends to nurturing our mental and emotional well-being.

Pete Scalia spoke with Dr. Rhonda Randall, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at UnitedHealthcare, to shed light on this growing movement and guide us through the essential steps toward a healthier and more fulfilling year ahead.

For more information and resources, visit UHC.com

