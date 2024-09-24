Surprise! You heard it here first. Prime Cincinnati's Restaurant Week specials and NEW Lounge menu are here!

Whether you are heading to a game, going to a show, or stopping downtown for a meal, Prime Cincinnati is a destination spot for a tasty dining experience. The new Prime Cincinnati Lounge menu offers casual and customizable plates that will satisfy your cravings. Cincinnati's Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw sat down with restaurant partner Nelson Castillo and got a sneak peek at the cuisine. Visit PrimeCincinnati.com to make your reservation today!

Toe learn more, visit www.primecincinnati.com

#WCPO9Sponsor