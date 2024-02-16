President's Day Sale at Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom

Cincy Lifestyle's Pete Scalia visited Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom to learn more about their 60% off President's Day Sale – with up to $700 in exclusive rebates! Guaranteed to be priced well below the big box stores sale prices, use the word PRESIDENT to SAVE! Also ask about their exclusive Buy More, Save More program – for both Appliances and Mattresses – with up to $700 in rebates!

Visit appliancefactory.com or visit the Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom location nearest you to save!

#WCPO9Sponsor