Prescription Drug Benefits with CVS

Rising prescription costs? CVS Caremark’s Joshua Fredell explains how to cut expenses by knowing your drug benefits, choosing generics and exploring mail order pharmacy options.
Rising prescription costs don’t have to mean sacrificing your health. CVS Caremark’s Joshua Fredell says the first step in saving is understanding your prescription drug benefit. For most health conditions, there are affordable generics, preferred brands and even biosimilars for more specialized treatments. Mail order pharmacies can offer savings and convenience, while reminders and support from pharmacists, doctors and nurses help you stay on track.

Find more information at www.cvshealth.com

