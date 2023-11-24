Watch Now
Prepping for Holiday Travel with a Baby

Posted at 10:45 AM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 10:45:01-05

Traveling with a baby or toddler can be daunting for any parent, especially during the holidays. Even the most experienced travelers stress about their first time on a flight with a little one. But having a child does not mean you have to stay home forever this holiday season!

Dr. Whitney Casares, Gerber Pediatric Consultant, Pediatrician and Author of “Doing It All: Stop Over-Functioning and Become the Mom and Person You're Meant to Be,” wants parents to know they can and should take that long-planned holiday road trip, fly across the county to see grandparents or even hop on a last-minute train with your toddler. All it takes is a little humor, patience, and preparation.

Dr. Casares answers all the important travel questions including when it’s safe to travel with your little one, what snacks and toys to bring and how to manage sleeping & feeding schedules on the road.

For more information, visit gerber.com/parenttalk

