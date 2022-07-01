Preparing for Retirement

Despite fears of outliving savings, most Americans still want to live longer. Nearly 70% of Americans want to live to be 100 years old, with 29 years as the ideal length for retirement. This is potentially a problem, however, if early plans aren’t made. From saving early and consistently and developing healthy habits to communicating with close family and discovering passions and interests, there are several steps pre-retirees and those early in retirement can take to make the most of this phase of life.

