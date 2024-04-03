Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Prepare the Perfect Brunch Menu for Every Occasion

Prepare the Perfect Brunch Menu for Every Occasion
Posted at 12:43 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 12:43:55-04

For many people, brunch is their favorite meal. It combines the best of breakfast with the diversity of a tasty lunch, dinner and fun beverages. That is why Super Chef and Food Network star Palak Patel joined Pete Scalia to share some unique and tasty ways to recognize National Brunch Month. For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.