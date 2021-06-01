Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Here's a question for you: have you ever thought about how your genetic profile affects your overall health? At The Christ Hospital Health Network , their groundbreaking approach to precision medicine matches patients with treatment or preventative options that work best for their unique makeup. If you'd like to find out more about the Precision Medicine at The Christ hospital visit thechristhospital.com/precision-medicine or all (513) 585-3275.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.