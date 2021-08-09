Power Swabs: A Cinderella Story for Your Teeth

If your teeth are yellowing due to years of drinking coffee, tea, red wine or smoking, then there is help! Annette Figueroa explained how a whiter smile from Power Swabs Teeth Whitening can actually make you more attractive and take years off your appearance.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray