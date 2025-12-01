Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Plexaderm’s $14.95 trial pack with free shipping

Smooth the look of wrinkles and under-eye bags in 10 minutes with Plexaderm, the serum you can try for only $14.95 with free shipping at PlexadermTrial.com.
Plexaderm’s $14.95 trial pack with free shipping
Posted

As we age, our skin naturally loses moisture and elasticity, which leads to deep-set wrinkles and puffy under-eye bags. Plexaderm offers a temporary way to smooth the look of those lines in as little as 10 minutes. Once applied to clean, dry skin, the serum creates an invisible shield that helps reduce the appearance of lines, creases, and puffiness for up to 10 hours.

Right now, you can try Plexaderm for only $14.95 with free shipping. Visit PlexadermTrial.com or call 1-800-596-0335 to take the 10-minute challenge. Follow Plexaderm Skincare on Facebook and @plexaderm on Instagram to see more before-and-after results.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Be Santa's helper! Click or scan to donate today