Plexaderm Fan Celebrates being 60 & Fabulous

We have something to celebrate! Plexaderm’s lifestyle expert Melinda McKinsey turned 60 years old this past year! And thanks to Plexaderm Skincare, she does not look her age. There aren't any harsh crows feet or frown lines, and that's due to the Plexaderm effect.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray