Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Plasma Awareness Week

Plasma Awareness Week
Posted at 1:05 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 13:05:52-04

Donating plasma provides a lifesaving gift to countless patients in need, but the charitable act rarely gets the recognition it deserves. Often overshadowed by whole blood donation, plasma is equally important for patient treatment, and amidst a shortage caused by the pandemic, demand is rising. Because plasma can only be sourced through human donation, educating the public and raising awareness about the donation process is key to saving lives.

Here are some things you might not have known about plasma:

  1. Plasma is a golden colored liquid in the blood that carries antibodies, clotting factors and proteins throughout the body.
  2. Plasma is needed by patients to fight more than 300 life-threatening diseases and heal from traumatic injuries.
  3. 1200 plasma donations are needed to treat one patient with hemophilia for one year.

For more information, visit OctapharmaPlasma.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!