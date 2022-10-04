Plasma Awareness Week

Donating plasma provides a lifesaving gift to countless patients in need, but the charitable act rarely gets the recognition it deserves. Often overshadowed by whole blood donation, plasma is equally important for patient treatment, and amidst a shortage caused by the pandemic, demand is rising. Because plasma can only be sourced through human donation, educating the public and raising awareness about the donation process is key to saving lives.

Here are some things you might not have known about plasma:



Plasma is a golden colored liquid in the blood that carries antibodies, clotting factors and proteins throughout the body. Plasma is needed by patients to fight more than 300 life-threatening diseases and heal from traumatic injuries. 1200 plasma donations are needed to treat one patient with hemophilia for one year.

