Planning for a Debt Free and Happy Holiday Season

As someone who once had more than $40,000 worth of debt, Debt Free Life Coach Lauren Cobello is the person who can give timely tips for keeping to a budget this holiday season. Lauren developed systems and strategies to work her way out of debt with proven strategies that have helped thousands of other busy families. It is all designed to take back control of budgets to have financial freedom. Lauren offers timely financial advice to help avoid any potential budget hurdles during the holiday shopping season. Whether shopping at usual stores, online, or at specialty shops the key is to have a budget plan and stick to it. Learn some easy hacks that will help make this holiday season happy and debt free.

UNIQUE GIFTS THAT FIT EVERY BUDGET

A recent study shows that 89% of Americans say that receiving holiday cards brings them joy. Now get unlimited sends for 50% off a 2-year membership from SmashUps by American Greetings. They are highly personalized, affordable videos that can be shared for just about every holiday and occasion throughout the year. Send them their favorite celebrities or personalize fun parodies like “Cook It” by Salt-N-Pepa for Thanksgiving. Memberships start at just $7 for all of American Greetings digital offerings, including SmashUps and Creatacard, just use code TAKE50OFF. For more information, visit www.americangreetings.com/smashups

GETTING THE BEST DEALS

Holiday shopping ads can be overwhelming. Start by visiting Slickdeals.net. It is a community of millions of real people, working together to save, so everyone can be confident they are getting the best deal. There are 12 million shoppers helping other shoppers, vet and vote up the very best deals from all the top retailers like Amazon and Walmart so anyone can find deals on everything from toys to electronics and know that everyone is actually getting the best product at the best price.

TIPS FOR MONITORING SPENDING

Download the Qube Money app which has reinvented how to think about how budgeting and how spending works. It is the best budgeting app to help plan any holiday spending. Within Qube, set up digital spending categories and with the Qube debit card anyone can spend directly from those categories, making it so easy to stick to the money plan for that month. To stretch those dollars this holiday, download Qube. For more information, visit qubemoney.com

#WCPO9Sponsor