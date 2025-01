Transitioning to senior living doesn’t have to be a daunting experience. Michelle Hopkins spoke with Wendy Laverde, a Seniors Real Estate Specialist, and Terri Gaitskill, a retired nurse and educator, about their upcoming seminar, 'Your Next Move,' on January 22 from 6-7 PM at the Loveland Library.

