Planning A Holiday Adventure As Travel Rebounds This Year

Travel expert Meggan Kaiser says that while holidays should be about family, the season can also provide enough time to squeeze in an adventure. Now, just in time for the holidays, the travel expert who literally wrote the book about free or affordable trips. Meggan is the former host of the Travel Channel show 24/$7, and blogger. Her book, EVERYWHERE FOR NOTHING: FREE TRAVEL FOR THE MODERN NOMAD, provides a timely roadmap for researching, creating, and enjoying an affordable vacation. She also provides some timely tips for navigating one of the busiest travel seasons in years.

CHOOSING A PLACE TO STAY

Holiday travel can be a balancing act, which is why Meggan loves Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. With over 20 brands and thousands of hotels such as Microtel, La Quinta, Days Inn and Super 8, Wyndham keeps everyone close to their loved ones while giving them space for themselves. Plus, there is free breakfast, free Wi-Fi, Wyndham Rewards points and more. Best of all, they are offering a great deal just in time for the holidays, stay two nights or more and earn 3 times the Wyndham Rewards points! Get all the details at WyndhamHotels.com.

ITEMS THAT REALLY HELP ALONG TRAVELS

Phones have everything like GPS, photos, and contacts, so keeping it protected and charged up is important. With all the holiday commotion approaching, be prepared with stylish and protective cases and power products from Otterbox. OtterBox has a case to keep everyone in the family protected into the new year and charged up with a full line of power products. Find all of these cases and more at att.com and in AT&T stores.

A GREAT PLACE TO RESEARCH TRAVEL DEALS

Whether looking for luggage, trip deals, or the best credit card to maximize travel rewards, start by visiting Slickdeals.net. It is a community of millions of real people working together to save, so anyone can be confident they are getting the best deal. There are 12 million shoppers helping other shoppers vet and vote-up the very best deals from top retail sites like Amazon and Expedia. Be confident in actually getting the best value. It is like having millions of friends to help share and find the very best quality deals.

OTHER TIPS TO SHARE

Everyone wants their home safe and protected whether traveling or not, and the August Home Wi-Fi Smart Lock + Keypad provides that security and peace of mind. With the August app or Keypad, lock and unlock that front door without physical keys. Even grant access to house sitters or caretakers or create unique entry codes for guests to use while away. Simplify life by controlling that front door from anywhere and never leave keys under the mat again. For more information, visit august.com

#WCPO9Sponsor