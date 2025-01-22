Plan Your Perfect 2025 Getaway

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Ready to plan your 2025 getaway? Travel expert Jennifer Weatherhead joins Pete Scalia to share top Florida destinations, new attractions, and insider travel tips! Learn more at www.VISITFLORIDA.com

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..