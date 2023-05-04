Watch Now
Plan Your Next Getaway to Gatlinburg

Posted at 1:14 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 13:31:06-04

It’s a great time to begin your summer planning for the perfect family get-away! Gatlinburg provides something for absolutely everyone – with beautiful scenery, a charming mountain town and exciting adventures for all ages. Enter now to win your perfect trip – a FREE two-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn and an all-access pass to area attractions. One lucky winner will be randomly chosen to experience your perfect get-away. The Mountains are Calling!

Learn more at www.gatlinburg.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Summer events to look forward to:
Smoky Mountain Tunes & Tales (July 1 to 31)
Every night in July, visitors can meet characters, hear mountain music and learn about life long ago in the Smokies on the streets of Gatlinburg. Storytellers, musicians, and cloggers perform along the Parkway every evening during this annual event!

July 4 – Gatlinburg 4th of July Midnight Parade
The annual showcase salutes the valiant men and women of our military services in the “First July Fourth Parade in the Nation!” Parade begins at 12:01 a.m. to begin Independence Day. Floats, balloons, and marching bands pay tribute to our country during this Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Event.

July 4 - River Raft Regatta
Visitors can enjoy a fun, unmanned, floatable object race for the whole family. Race begins at 1 p.m. at Christ of the Smokies bridge and ends at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies bridge where prizes will be awarded in several categories.

July 4 - 4th of July Fireworks Show
Join the celebration in downtown Gatlinburg to mark our nation’s Independence Day with a magnificent fireworks show. The City of Gatlinburg lights up the mountain skyline downtown at 11 p.m. with this grand display. It’s been designated a top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society.

July 7 to 16 - Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair
Arts, crafts, and music lovers will find over 200 booths featuring some of the nation’s finest work. Artisans and craftspeople are on hand to demonstrate their skill, answer questions and offer their unique art for sale. You can also enjoy live country & bluegrass entertainment at the Gatlinburg Convention Center

Check out the new additions this summer:

Do some research on www.Gatlinburg.com to find everything you need to know from the attractions to restaurants and more!

