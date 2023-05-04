Plan Your Next Getaway to Gatlinburg

It’s a great time to begin your summer planning for the perfect family get-away! Gatlinburg provides something for absolutely everyone – with beautiful scenery, a charming mountain town and exciting adventures for all ages. Enter now to win your perfect trip – a FREE two-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn and an all-access pass to area attractions. One lucky winner will be randomly chosen to experience your perfect get-away. The Mountains are Calling!

Summer events to look forward to:

Smoky Mountain Tunes & Tales (July 1 to 31)

Every night in July, visitors can meet characters, hear mountain music and learn about life long ago in the Smokies on the streets of Gatlinburg. Storytellers, musicians, and cloggers perform along the Parkway every evening during this annual event!

July 4 – Gatlinburg 4th of July Midnight Parade

The annual showcase salutes the valiant men and women of our military services in the “First July Fourth Parade in the Nation!” Parade begins at 12:01 a.m. to begin Independence Day. Floats, balloons, and marching bands pay tribute to our country during this Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Event.

July 4 - River Raft Regatta

Visitors can enjoy a fun, unmanned, floatable object race for the whole family. Race begins at 1 p.m. at Christ of the Smokies bridge and ends at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies bridge where prizes will be awarded in several categories.

July 4 - 4th of July Fireworks Show

Join the celebration in downtown Gatlinburg to mark our nation’s Independence Day with a magnificent fireworks show. The City of Gatlinburg lights up the mountain skyline downtown at 11 p.m. with this grand display. It’s been designated a top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society.

July 7 to 16 - Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair

Arts, crafts, and music lovers will find over 200 booths featuring some of the nation’s finest work. Artisans and craftspeople are on hand to demonstrate their skill, answer questions and offer their unique art for sale. You can also enjoy live country & bluegrass entertainment at the Gatlinburg Convention Center

Check out the new additions this summer:



Anakeesta - BirdVenture area & Hellbender Mountain Coaster coming soon!

Ober Mountain - Mountain biking coming soon!

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar set to open on the parkway this year!

Speedwerkz Exotic Car Experience is new and open!

