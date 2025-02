When planning for retirement, most people focus on savings and investments, but what about taxes? Many retirees unknowingly pay more than they should. Michelle Hopkins sat down with Ed Wright, a partner at Golden Reserve, to discuss the common tax mistakes retirees make and how to avoid them. From the widow’s penalty to proactive tax planning, Ed shares insights that could save you thousands. For more information, visit www.GetYourRoadmap.com

