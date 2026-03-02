Plan a memorable Myrtle Beach getaway
Prev
Next
Darley Newman shares budget-friendly Myrtle Beach tips, from attractions and dining to outdoor fun and travel discounts. Learn more at VisitMyrtleBeach.com.
Posted
and last updated
Planning a spring getaway that won’t break the budget? PBS travel host Darley Newman teams up with Visit Myrtle Beach to share tips for a fun, memorable trip packed with options. Get deals, dining ideas and more at VisitMyrtleBeach.com.
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..