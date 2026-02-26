Plan a Gatlinburg getaway with winter fun and spring views

If you’re feeling digital fatigue, Gatlinburg has a message for you: put the phone down and come experience it for yourself. The destination has launched a new campaign, “They can like it. You get to live it.” highlighting real-life moments that go beyond the double tap.

There’s also plenty to plan for as the seasons shift. The Gatlinburg Wine Fest returns on March 14 and offers an immersive experience at the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, featuring wine tastings, artists creating work on-site, live music and food pairings. This time of year also brings a slower pace in Gatlinburg, plus winter activities like snow tubing and ice skating, and a look ahead to wildflowers blooming and Anakeesta opening with its new expansion.

Ready to plan your trip? Visit gatlinburg.com to explore itineraries, read blog posts and check the events calendar.

