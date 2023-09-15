Watch Now
Pickleball and the Risk of Concussion

Pickleball and the Risk of Concussion: Staying safe on the court, what to do if you hit your head and how to spot the common signs of a concussion
Posted at 11:25 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 11:25:05-04

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, with new courts popping up all over communities. This explosive growth is leading to more injuries, and while you may immediately think of strains and sprains, there’s another risk you should never ignore – concussions. Dr. Beth McQuiston, neurologist and medical director in Abbott's diagnostics business, and Tom Webb, chief marketing officer for the Association of Pickleball Players, joined Pete Scalia to share the latest on the pickleball craze and concussion prevention.

For more information:
www.concussionawarenessnow.org
#MelonPledge
www.theapp.global

