Physical and Mental Health in Pediatric Well-Child Visit

With back-to-school season beginning, it’s important to ensure your child is ready for the school year both physically and emotionally by scheduling a well-child visit.

Well-child visits are annual doctors appointments for preventative health services and are essential for ensuring a child’s growth and tracking developmental milestones. Research shows that improving one area of health can improve another; if you have better mental/emotional health, then you most likely have better physical health, and vice versa. So, be sure to approach the well-child visit with a “whole health” perspective.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, Chief Medical Officer at United Healthcare, talks more about the importance of well-child visits.

