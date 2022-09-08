Watch Now
Physical and Mental Health in Pediatric Well-Child Visit

Posted at 10:57 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 10:57:19-04

With back-to-school season beginning, it’s important to ensure your child is ready for the school year both physically and emotionally by scheduling a well-child visit.

Well-child visits are annual doctors appointments for preventative health services and are essential for ensuring a child’s growth and tracking developmental milestones. Research shows that improving one area of health can improve another; if you have better mental/emotional health, then you most likely have better physical health, and vice versa. So, be sure to approach the well-child visit with a “whole health” perspective.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, Chief Medical Officer at United Healthcare, talks more about the importance of well-child visits.

