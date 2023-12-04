Watch Now
Posted at 9:58 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 09:58:20-05

Did you know? The same man who captured Billy the Kid also saved the city of Cincinnati from a Confederate attack! That's just one of the fascinating anecdotes from author Peter Bronson's new book "The Man Who Saved Cincinnati".

The author of "Not in Our Town – The Queen City vs. The King of Smut" and "Forbidden Fruit – Sin City's Underworld and the Supper Club Inferno" talked with Pete Scalia about Lew Wallace and his connection to Cincinnati's history.

Buy signed copies of Peter's books online at ChiliDogPress.com

