Pet Weight Loss Tips

With the New Year in full swing, many people are already abandoning their weight-loss resolutions. According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, in the U.S., 59% of dogs and 61% of cats were classified as overweight or have obesity in 2022, making obesity the No. 1 health threat pets face.

‘Critter Fixers’ celebrity veterinarians Drs. Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson are teaming up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to help pet parents learn about the pet obesity issue. They shared with Pete Scalia some share easy ways to help dogs and cats lose weight and be healthier.

For more information, visit www.EndPetObesity.com

