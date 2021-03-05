Pet-Owner Separation Anxiety Advice from Purina

Who knew that 20-40% of pets have been taken to behavioral specialists for separation anxiety? As we look to leave the house more, it's important for families to start preparing their pets for this transition period. Purina has some great resources on how to help!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.