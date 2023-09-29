Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Pet Hunger Awareness Day

Learn about a NEW Campaign that Creates a ‘Dinner Dance Challenge’ from Pet Advocate &amp; President of Non-Profit PetSmart Charities Aimee Gilbreath
Posted at 2:20 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 14:20:04-04

Every year an estimated 30 million pets face hunger in the U.S. The result is that many times the need to feed pets is a challenge, prompting families to surrender those loved animals to already crowded shelters or to give them food meant for themselves.

Pet advocate and President of the non-profit PetSmart Charities, Aimee Gilbreath, joined Michelle Hopkins to share details of the first-ever Pet Hunger Awareness Day created by the organization.

For more information, visit www.PetSmartCharities.org

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!