Every year an estimated 30 million pets face hunger in the U.S. The result is that many times the need to feed pets is a challenge, prompting families to surrender those loved animals to already crowded shelters or to give them food meant for themselves.

Pet advocate and President of the non-profit PetSmart Charities, Aimee Gilbreath, joined Michelle Hopkins to share details of the first-ever Pet Hunger Awareness Day created by the organization.

For more information, visit www.PetSmartCharities.org

#WCPO9Sponsor