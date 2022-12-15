Perfectly Posh Gifts

Some of us have expensive tastes and appreciate the finer things in life when giving or receiving gifts. In fact, an old TV show called ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ coined the phrase “Champagne Wishes and Caviar Dreams,” which is the theme of a special interview with TV Host, blogger and style expert Emily Loftiss. Emily is also known for her popular blog Everyday Glam, which provides super secrets at finding affordable luxury. Today, Emily joined Michelle Hopkins on Cincy Lifestyle with some cool holiday deals and secrets on where to find high-end, designer brands on a budget.

POSH DESTINATIONS THAT ARE HOT

Take a trip to paradise on earth. Whether you’re looking reconnect on an adults-only getaway or reunite with the whole family, the Wyndham Alltra All-Inclusive Resorts has you covered. It is the newest and hottest all-inclusive resort brand in Mexico. Located in the country’s most sought-after destinations, the resort offers incredible inclusions and picture-perfect backgrounds for adults-only or family-friendly fun. Wyndham Alltra Resorts is the vacation everyone has been waiting for and it is affordable with rates starting at $100 per person/per night based on resort location and season.

OPTIONS FOR THE CONNOISSEUR

Sparkling wine is always a great gift, so consider this J Cuvée 20 Brut by J Vineyards & Winery for your posh gift. Delivering balance, complexity and elegant flavors, J’s award-winning wines have been expertly crafted in the Russian River Valley for over 35 years. J offers a variety that will appeal to every palate. PLUS, a glass of sparkling will be a huge hit at your holiday gathering! J Cuvée 20 Brut opens with nuanced notes of toasted almond, Braeburn apple, dried cranberry and ginger snap. Visit Jwine.com for details. Cheers!

A POSH GIFT THAT IS PART OF EVERY-DAY LIVING

Looking for a hot gift this holiday season, the JURA Z-10 is a posh gift for the coffee lover who has everything. For a new dimension of coffee enjoyment, treat yourself and impress your guests with the JURA Z-10 in Diamond Black. A world first for both hot and cold brew coffee specialties. It makes 32 different beverages – including popular favorites from espresso to flat white – plus trendy new cold brew sensations. The Z10 stands out for innovation: The grinder recognizes the chosen hot or cold brew specialty and then instantly adjusts the fineness of the grind. For more information, visit us.jura.com

SOMETHING FOR SELF-CARE

Get spa-like results at home with Bloomeffects. Bloomeffects, the first brand to feature Dutch tulips in skincare, recently launched their Royal Tulip Petal Polish, a head-to-toe exfoliator that offers 3 forms of exfoliation – physical, chemical, and enzymatic – that can be used on the face, body, and scalp. Bloomeffects Royal Tulip Petal Polish delivers an uplifting shower experience, transforming from a luxurious scrub to a gentle foaming cleanser when applied with water. Its unique, tulip-powered formula leaves skin significantly smoother and more radiant. For more information, visit bloomeffects.com

#WCPO9Sponsor