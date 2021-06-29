Perfect Pairings for Your Next Summer Get-Together

As the nation looks forward to getting together with friends and family, there will be celebrations for July 4th and all summer long. One way to create the perfect summer party is through perfectly paired food and drinks, and maybe even a burger bar!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.