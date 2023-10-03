If you're a parent or grandparent, you probably know a thing or two about the hit show Paw Patrol! Now Ryder, Chase, Rubble and many of the other beloved characters are taking to the high seas for a fun, live production! Spokesperson Jeff Dietzel joined us to share more about The Great Pirate Adventure, which is coming to Cincinnati in just a few weeks Oct 13-15! To learn more or grab tickets, visit https://www.pawpatrollive.com/.
Paw Patrol The Great Pirate Adventure coming to Cincinnati
Ryder, Chase, Rubble and many of the other beloved characters are taking to the high seas for a fun, live production!
Posted at 12:28 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 12:28:26-04
If you're a parent or grandparent, you probably know a thing or two about the hit show Paw Patrol! Now Ryder, Chase, Rubble and many of the other beloved characters are taking to the high seas for a fun, live production! Spokesperson Jeff Dietzel joined us to share more about The Great Pirate Adventure, which is coming to Cincinnati in just a few weeks Oct 13-15! To learn more or grab tickets, visit https://www.pawpatrollive.com/.
