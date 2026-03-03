Pairing GLP-1 medicines with healthy habits
Prev
Next
GLP-1 medicines are transforming weight loss, but experts say pairing them with lifestyle changes is key. Hear real stories and get tips to help results last. Learn more at cvshealth.com.
Posted
and last updated
GLP-1 medicines are transforming weight loss treatments, but they work best alongside lifestyle changes and support. Learn from a patient’s experience and expert advice on making results last. Learn more at cvshealth.com.
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..