Overcoming Parental Summer Guilt
Prev
Next
Summer stress and parental guilt can be overwhelming, but Dr. Romie Mushtaq from Great Wolf Lodge has solutions! From planning fun activities to digital detox, learn how to strengthen family ties and create lasting memories.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jun 11, 2024
Stressed about keeping your kids entertained this summer? Dr. Romie Mushtaq, Best-Selling Author and Chief Wellness Officer at Great Wolf Lodge, shares tips to reduce parental summer guilt and strengthen family bonds with Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw. Discover how to plan activities that promote joy and core memories! Learn more at greatwolf.com
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..