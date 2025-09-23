Out of the Darkness Walk brings community together in Cincinnati

Suicide prevention is a cause that touches countless lives, and the Out of the Darkness Walk gives our community a way to come together in hope and healing. On Oct. 5 at Sawyer Point, participants will gather for a day of remembrance, support and connection. From the honor bead ceremony to the memorial wall, this powerful event helps people share stories, find community and access resources. The day also includes activities for children, music, and food from local favorites, making it a supportive space for all ages. You can walk, volunteer, or simply come to show support. Learn more or sign up at afsp.org/Cincinnati.

