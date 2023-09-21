Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Orthopedic Biologics with Dr. Marcheschi at Mercy Health

Orthopedic Biologics with Dr. Marcheschi at Mercy Health
Posted at 12:55 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 12:55:19-04

There have been many advancements in the medical field over the years. For instance, did you know the cells within your body can treat musculoskeletal conditions? The team at Mercy Health gives us more insight into Ortho Biologics.

For more information, visit www.mercy.com/cincinnati-orthopedics or call 513-347-9999

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!