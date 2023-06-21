Online Therapy with Cerebral

The demand for online therapy services has increased dramatically in recent years. In fact, it is estimated that more than one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness, with varying severities. But is online therapy right for you? Both the CDC and the World Health Organization say mental health includes emotional, physiological and social well-being. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. But, with busy days, family and work demands, experts want to remind us that being proactive to maintain positive mental health is important. Dr. David Mou, licensed psychiatrist and CEO of Cerebral, one of the nation’s largest online mental healthcare providers, shares some insight.

Learn more at www.Cerebral.com

