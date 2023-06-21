Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Online Therapy with Cerebral

Online Therapy with Cerebral
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 11:33:37-04

The demand for online therapy services has increased dramatically in recent years. In fact, it is estimated that more than one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness, with varying severities. But is online therapy right for you? Both the CDC and the World Health Organization say mental health includes emotional, physiological and social well-being. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. But, with busy days, family and work demands, experts want to remind us that being proactive to maintain positive mental health is important. Dr. David Mou, licensed psychiatrist and CEO of Cerebral, one of the nation’s largest online mental healthcare providers, shares some insight.

Learn more at www.Cerebral.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022