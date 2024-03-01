Watch Now
Online Mental Healthcare with RedBox Rx

Demand for online health and wellness has increased in popularity during the last few years. It appears the trend is here to stay – especially when it comes to online mental healthcare. And a recent study shows Gen Zers and Millennials are experiencing mental health struggles more than older generations. According to the survey, Gen Zers and Millennials more frequently experience events and situations that are linked with worsening mental health. For example, these younger generations report experiencing loneliness and a failure to achieve life goals – additional stressors linked with mental health issues – more frequently than adults as a whole. Telehealth companies like RedBox Rx can help control those costs for patients through online medical visits, which also offer patients more privacy and convenience.

