On the List for Hot Holiday WOW

Celebrity lifestyle and journalist Emily L. Foley says that there are plenty of cool gifts out there to create the ‘HOLIDAY WOW’ factor, and she is here to help in this special Hot List interview. The celebrity journalist interviews A-Listers and will share inside information on the newest trends and styles, along with some gifts ideas that will make families or friends very happy.

A COOL TECH GIFT FOR THE HOME

Smart home security is a huge trend right now, and the ecobee Smart Security Starter Kit is a fabulous gift. It features the new Smart Thermostat Premium, a SmartSensor for motion detection and two SmartSensors for doors and windows. This kit helps protect families against break-ins, fires, and frozen pipes. It can also help save as much as $284 on rising energy bills. By giving the gift of the Smart Security Starter Kit, anyone can help their loved one feel secure and save money.

UNIQUE BEAUTY GIFT IDEAS

Who doesn’t want a beautiful smile, and with the Oral-B i-O, gift the perfect first step to anyone’s beauty routine and help loved ones achieve total smile confidence. We know round cleans better, and the i-O features the iconic Oral-B round brush head, a smart pressure sensor and an interactive display. It even has an app that offers real-time tracking and coaching brushing. When switching from a manual toothbrush to the Oral-B i-O, get 100% cleaner teeth and healthier gums in just one week.

A DREAMY GIFT THAT MAKES YOU THINK “WOW?”

As a long time Tempur-Pedic user, Emily highly recommends gifting a Tempur-Pedic mattress topper. This one is designed with the same revolutionary Tempur Material found in the mattresses that conforms to your body and deliver that one-of-a-kind support the brand is known for. The new Tempur-adapt Topper delivers personalized comfort to minimize pressure points that keep you awake. It also features a breathable, moisture-wicking cover that zips off easily for cleaning. The topper comes in a range of sizes and an option for a cooling upgrade, and now through December 12, code HOTLIST40 saves 40% at tempurpedic.com

ANY OTHER HOT TECH GIFT SUGGESTIONS

For anyone with a pool owner in their life, wow them with Aiper, the leader in innovative, cordless robotic pool cleaners. Aiper just launched the Seagull SE, which has features like a longer-lasting clean time, shorter charging time and larger surface cleaning capabilities, so pool owners can spend more time enjoying their pool and less time cleaning it. The brand also has an incredible deal between now and December 24: Use code AIPER40 for 40% off at aiper.com, making the Seagull SE just $185. And stay tuned in 2023, as Aiper has big plans to launch even more high tech pool accessories.

#WCPO9Sponsor